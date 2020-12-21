ATK Mohun Bagan will try to advance at the top of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 team standings as they take on Bengaluru FC in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday (December 21). Both the sides have been impressive so far in the season, and one can expect a tight contest in the upcoming game. While, ATK Mohun Bagan are second in the points table, Bengaluru FC are holding the third spot and can get the spot with a win in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of ATKMB vs BFC clash, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

As ATK Mohun Bagan have made debut this season, the upcoming fixture will be the very first meeting between the two clubs. Notably, he Mariners have lost just one fixture while the Blues are yet to face a defeat this season so far. As both teams are known to play defensively, most of the action is expected to take place in the middle of the field. Both teams will try to avoid a defeat which means many goals will not be scored. Well, nothing really can separate the two sides much on the paper and predicting favourites isn’t easy. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on December 21, 2020 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATKMB vs FCG match online for fans in India.

