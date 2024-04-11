Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are two of the least fancied sides to win this season’s UEFA Champions League and hence their clash in the quarter-final is interesting in many ways. The team which progresses to the semis will remain an underdog and we have seen strange things happen in this competition in the past. Atletico Madrid knocked out Italian giants Inter Milan in the last round and despite not doing very well in the La Liga, they can be a bit of an unpredictable side in knock-out rounds of Cup competitions. German side Borussia Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga and saw their four-game winning run come to an end against Stuttgart at the weekend. Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Angry in Post-Match Interview Over Controversial Penalty Decision in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal First Leg Clash Against Arsenal Says, ‘It Was A Huge Decision Against Us’.

Memphis Depay and Mario Hermoso are not fully fit and will miss out for Atletico Madrid while the other players are available for selection. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann lead the attack for the home team. Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, and Marcos Llorente will have to play a key role in midfield with their opponent known for their counter-attacking football.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho will start on the wings for Borussia Dortmund. The England winger, known for his ability to make darting runs behind the opposition backline, knows he has a tough job in hand. Niclas Fullkrug will lead the attack and Karim Adeyemi completes the front three for the visitors. Emre Can will try and press the Atletico Madrid midfield, in order to give the free up space for the likes of Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 11. The UCL quarterfinal first-leg match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Rodrygo Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ Celebration After Scoring a Goal in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinal First Leg (View Pic).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get live telecast viewing option of the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on the Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels in India. For online Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live stream viewing option of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. It will be a game of few chances with Atletico Madrid securing a narrow 1-0 win.

