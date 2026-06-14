How to Watch Australia vs Turkey Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to captivate audiences, and Group D is set for an exciting start as Australia takes on Turkey. This significant group stage encounter is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, with a kick-off time of 9:30 AM IST. The battle for early dominance in Group D will unfold at the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

For Turkey, this match marks a long-awaited return to the global footballing stage after a 24-year absence, bringing renewed hope and determination to their campaign. Australia, known for their tenacious spirit, will be looking to make a strong opening statement against a motivated Turkish side. Both teams will be eager to secure crucial points in what promises to be a competitive Group D, which also features the United States and Paraguay.

Australia vs Turkey – Match Details

Here are the key details for the upcoming Group D fixture:

Match: Australia vs Turkey

Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Group Stage

Group: Group D

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Kick-off Time (IST): 9:30 AM IST

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India

Indian football fans have comprehensive options to catch the Australia vs Turkey match live. Zee Entertainment has secured the official broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Television Telecast:

The match will be telecast on Zee's dedicated sports channels, Unite8 Sports.

Live Streaming Online:

For online streaming, all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Zee5 platform. Viewers will need a dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription package on Zee5 to access the live matches. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

Global Broadcast Information

Football fans outside India can also follow the action through their respective regional broadcasters:

Australia: Viewers can watch the match live on SBS and SBS VICELAND, with streaming available via SBS On Demand. All matches are available live and free.

Turkey: The state-owned public broadcaster TRT holds the exclusive rights, providing free-to-air coverage on TRT 1 and TRT Spor. Live streaming is available through TRT's digital platform, tabii.

USA: English-language coverage will be provided by FOX and FS1, while Telemundo and Universo will carry the Spanish-language broadcasts. Live streaming is available via the FOX Sports app (English) and Peacock or the Telemundo App (Spanish).

Canada: Bell Media holds exclusive rights. English coverage is on CTV and TSN, with streaming on TSN App, CTV App, Crave, and TSN+. French coverage is on RDS, with streaming on RDS digital platforms.

This Group D encounter is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, as both Australia and Turkey look to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a victory. Fans globally have multiple avenues to ensure they don't miss a moment of this exciting match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).