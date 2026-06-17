How to Watch Austria vs Jordan Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage action as Austria faces Jordan in a highly anticipated Group J clash. Set to kick off on Wednesday, June 17, at 9:30 AM IST, this match pits a seasoned European side against an ambitious debutant from Asia. Austria, under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, enter the tournament on the back of impressive form, having registered four wins in their last five matches. Jordan, making their maiden appearance on the global stage, will be looking to make a statement, although recent friendly losses against strong opposition like Colombia and Switzerland suggest they face an uphill battle. The encounter promises a compelling narrative as both nations aim to secure crucial early points in their World Cup journey. Viral Sensation Tim Payne Starts in New Zealand's Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Draw Against Iran.

This Group J fixture will be held in Santa Clara, California, USA. The stadium, part of the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, is ready to host football enthusiasts for what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Where to Watch Austria vs Jordan Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can catch all the live action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 through Zee Entertainment. The official broadcast rights for the tournament in India are held by Zee, ensuring comprehensive coverage across various platforms. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

TV Channel: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD

Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD Live Streaming: Zee5 app and website

With multiple options available across various regions, fans won't miss a moment of this exciting FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J encounter. Ensure you tune in to support your favourite team as they battle for glory on the biggest stage in football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).