Barcelona and Real Madrid will face-off in the first El Clasico of the new season at Camp Nou on October 24 (Saturday). Both teams are off to disappointing starts in La Liga 2020-21 and have lost each of their previous game in the league. Barcelona lost 0-1 to Getafe while defending league champions Real Madrid were shocked by newly-promoted Cadiz in their previous league game. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of La Liga 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Five BAR vs RM El Clasico Football Games.

Real Madrid added to their owes with a shock 2-3 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League group stage opener and are now winless in their last two matches across all competitions. Barcelona won their UCL match 5-1 against Ferencvaros but are winless in their last two La Liga matches, the last of which they have lost. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020–21 Key Players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and Other Players to Watch Out for in BAR vs RM La Liga Football Match.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 El Clasico Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will be played at Camp Nou. The match will take place on October 24 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the El Clasico clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

