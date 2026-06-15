How to Watch Belgium vs Egypt Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling encounters, and the Group G fixture between Belgium and Egypt is set to be one of the early highlights. The Red Devils and the Pharaohs will face off at Lumen Field in Seattle, USA, with the match scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. Belgium, a consistent force in international football for the past decade, enters the tournament in a transitional phase, looking to integrate new talent while building on their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. Manager Rudi Garcia will be keen for his squad, featuring stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, and Thibaut Courtois, to make a strong statement in their opening game. VAR Official Shaun Evans Under Fire After Alleged White Supremacist Hand Gesture at Germany vs Curacao World Cup Clash.

Meanwhile, Egypt, led by their prolific captain Mohamed Salah, returns to the global stage with ambitions of securing their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory and advancing beyond the group stage for the first time in their history. The Pharaohs topped their CAF qualifying group unbeaten and will rely on their disciplined tactical system under coach Hossam Hassan to challenge the European giants. Mexican Spectator Apologises for Racist Gesture Towards Korean Influencer Yoon Su-jin at World Cup 2026 After Video Goes Viral.

Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match Belgium vs Egypt Stage Group Stage (Group G) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle, USA Kick-off IST Tue, Jun 16, 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast

Football enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action live. Here's a breakdown of the official broadcasters and streaming platforms in key regions:

India

In India, fans can watch the Belgium vs Egypt encounter through Zee Entertainment. All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are broadcast across their platforms.

TV Channel: Unite8 Sports

Unite8 Sports Live Streaming: Zee5

Note: DD Sports will only telecast the opening match and games from the quarter-finals onwards.

As Belgium looks to reignite their World Cup campaign and Egypt seeks to create history, this Group G clash promises to be a thrilling contest. Make sure to tune in early on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to witness every moment of this much-anticipated match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).