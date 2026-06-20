How to Watch Brazil vs Haiti Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage action as five-time champions Brazil face off against the determined Haitian national team. This Group C fixture, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, with a kick-off at 6:00 AM IST, will take place at the historic Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

What's at Stake?

For Brazil, the tournament favorites will be looking to secure their first victory after kicking off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening Group C match. Anything less than three points against Haiti would be a significant setback for the Seleção as they aim to assert their dominance. For Haiti, this match represents a monumental challenge against one of football's titans. Making their second appearance at a FIFA World Cup, having previously qualified in 1974, the Caribbean nation, drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland, will be hoping to cause an upset and etch their name into World Cup folklore. After playing their opening match against Scotland on June 13, where they suffered a 1-0 loss, Haiti will be eager to showcase their talent on the global stage.

How to Watch Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live:

Football fans across the globe can catch all the action from this Group C encounter. Here's a breakdown of where to watch the Brazil vs Haiti match in various regions:

Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform(s) India UNITE8 Sports Zee5 USA (English) FOX FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fubo USA (Spanish) Telemundo, Universo Peacock, Telemundo App, Fubo United Kingdom BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, ITV4 BBC iPlayer, ITVX Canada (English) TSN, CTV TSN.ca, TSN App, CTV App, Crave Canada (French) RDS, RDS2 RDS Digital Platforms Brazil TV Globo, SBT CazéTV (YouTube) Haiti Tele Haiti, TNH (select matches) Tele Haiti digital platforms

In India, viewers can tune into UNITE8 Sports for the television broadcast, while live streaming will be available on Zee5, as Zee Entertainment holds the exclusive rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the region.

In the United States, FOX is a primary English-language broadcaster, with streaming available via the FOX Sports App, FOX One, and Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is provided by Telemundo and Universo, with streaming on Peacock (which holds exclusive Spanish-language streaming rights), the Telemundo App, and Fubo. Ivana Knoll 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' Captivates Audiences During England vs Croatia FIFA WC 2026 Opener.

For fans in Brazil, TV Globo and SBT are among the free-to-air broadcasters, while CazéTV on YouTube provides a free streaming option for all 104 matches. In Haiti, Tele Haiti and TNH (for select matches) are the reported broadcasters, with streaming on Tele Haiti's digital platforms.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest edition of the tournament with 48 teams and 104 matches, continues across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this Group C clash promises an intriguing battle. Both Brazil and Haiti will be eager to secure a favorable result and advance their ambitions in this global football spectacle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).