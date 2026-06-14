How to Watch Brazil vs Morocco Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash between footballing giants Brazil and the history-making Morocco is set to ignite the tournament, with both nations eager to make a strong start. The match will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, kicking off at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, USA. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Brazil, record five-time World Cup winners, arrive in North America under the guidance of esteemed coach Carlo Ancelotti, aiming to end a 24-year drought for their sixth title. Despite a challenging qualifying campaign, a renewed sense of optimism surrounds the Seleção, buoyed by stars like Neymar and Vinicius Jr. The substantial Brazilian diaspora in the New York region is expected to create a home-like atmosphere at MetLife Stadium.

Their opponents, Morocco, are no pushovers. The Atlas Lions captivated the world at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals, showcasing remarkable defensive resilience and potent counter-attacking football. Ranked 7th globally as of June 2026, Morocco also recently clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after an appeal ruling. Key players such as captain Achraf Hakimi and attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz, who was the Golden Boot winner at the 2025 AFCON, will be crucial to their efforts against Brazil.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two nations. While Brazil holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage, Morocco famously secured a 2-1 friendly victory in 2023, just months after their historic World Cup run. Their only prior World Cup encounter was in 1998, where Brazil emerged 3-0 winners in the group stage. Alongside Haiti and Scotland, Brazil and Morocco are the main contenders in Group C, with the top two automatically advancing to the Round of 32. Brazil vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

When is Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be played on Sunday, June 14, 2026, starting at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match Live Telecast & Streaming:

For football enthusiasts across various regions, here's how you can catch the live action:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 2 (English), Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English) ZEE5 (Subscription Required) United States FOX, FOX Sports 1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX Sports App, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV United Kingdom BBC One, ITV1 (Free-to-air), STV (Scotland) BBC iPlayer (Free-to-air), ITVX (Free-to-air), STV Player (Free-to-air)

This Group C opener promises to be a captivating encounter as two highly talented teams, each with their own rich history and recent successes, vie for early dominance in their World Cup campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).