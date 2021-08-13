The 2021/22 English Premier League kicks off with Brentford playing host to Arsenal. The newly-promoted team mark their return to top-flight football since 1947, which is a truly historic occasion for the home fans. The Bees, as they are popularly called defeated Swansea City in the finals of the Championship play-off. Opponents Arsenal had a terrible campaign last season but their lack of European football means they can fully focus on getting back to the glory days under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have a young side with a lot of potential and if they can hit the ground running early on, they can challenge the top clubs. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Likely To Miss Arsenal's Premier League 2021-22 Opener Against Brentford.

New signing Frank Oneya is expected to make his full debut for Brentford against Arsenal after scoring against Valencia. The hosts will adapt a 3-5-2 formation with wingbacks Mads Roerslev and Sergi Canos putting in the shift on the wide areas. Tarique-Fosu Henry is the key playmaker in this team and should slot in behind a two-man frontline comprising of Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney.

All eyes will be on star defender Ben White as he plays his first competitive game for Arsenal. He will have Pablo Mari alongside him in central defence. Granit Xhaka is the holding midfielder in the team with youngster Emil Smith Rowe occupying the pockets of space left behind by Alexander Lacazette. Nicholas Pepe will be hoping for a breakthrough season for Gunners after largely disappointing since his move from the French league.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brentford vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Free Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League in India and will telecast the Brentford vs Arsenal clash on Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. Fans in India looking for the live streaming online of the match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

Brentford at home can make Arsenal’s life difficult but Premier League experience may come in handy at the end with the Gunners claiming a 1-2 away victory to go top of the league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).