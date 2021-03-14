Juventus will cross swords with Cagliari in their upcoming encounter of Serie A 2020-21. The mach takes place at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday (March 14). The Bianconeri are fresh from their calamitous UEFA Champions League exit, and would be raring to stamp their authority yet again. They currently are third in the team standings with 52 points, and a win would see them narrow down the gap with second-placed AC Milan. On the other hand, the home teams, holding 17th place, sit two points above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the CAL vs JUV match. CAG vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Cagliari vs Juventus Football Match.

Although the Old Lady will take the field as favourites, they shouldn’t be complacent against the hosts. Cagliari have registered victories over Crotone and Bologna after Leonardo Semplici took over the charge as manager. They, in fact, are coming off an impressive 2-2 draw against Sampdoria. However, the head-to-head record goes in the visitor's favour. Juventus have won eight out of the last ten games against Cagliari, with the lone draw coming in the 2014-15 season. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other relevant information.

When is Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Cagliari vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Sardegna Arena and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Cagliari vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Cagliari vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

