How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is well underway, and excitement is building for the Group B clash between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina. This much-anticipated match, marking Canada's opening fixture as hosts, promises an engaging contest as both teams vie for crucial early points in the tournament. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

Set to take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at BMO Field (also known as Toronto Stadium) in Toronto, Canada, the match will kick off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) local time. For Indian viewers, this translates to an early Saturday morning start on June 13, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. Fans in the UK can tune in at 8:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) on June 12, while Australian viewers will need to catch the action from 5:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) on June 13.

Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Kick-Off Time

Region Date Time India Sat, June 13 12:30 AM IST Toronto (Local) Fri, June 12 3:00 PM ET UK Fri, June 12 8:00 PM BST Australia Sat, June 13 5:00 AM AEST USA Fri, June 12 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Where to Watch Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming & TV Telecast?

Broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are held by various networks globally, ensuring extensive coverage for football enthusiasts.

India

In India, fans can watch the Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina match on Unite8 Sports channels for television telecast. For live streaming, ZEE5 is the official platform, though a dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription package is required.

United Kingdom

UK viewers can catch the game free-to-air on BBC One, ITV1, or ITV4 for television coverage. Live streaming will be available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

United States

In the USA, English-language telecast will be available on FOX and FOX Sports 1 (FS1). For Spanish-language coverage, tune into Telemundo and Universo. Streaming options include the FOX Sports app (FOX One), YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV for English commentary. Spanish-language streaming is exclusively on Peacock and the Telemundo App.

Canada

As a co-host nation, Canada offers extensive coverage. The match will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, and RDS (for French-language commentary). Live streaming will be available via TSN+ and CTV's digital platforms, with select matches also on Crave.

Australia

Australian fans can watch all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live and free on SBS and SBS VICELAND for TV telecast. Free live streaming is provided through SBS On Demand.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina in a major tournament. These two nations have never met in a senior men's international match prior to this tournament, making this their inaugural encounter. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match.

In terms of recent form leading up to the tournament, Canada enters on an eight-match unbeaten streak throughout 2026, recording six clean sheets during this impressive run. Their recent 2026 international friendlies include a 2-0 win against Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw with Ireland. Bosnia-Herzegovina's recent form includes a 1-1 draw against Panama and a goalless draw against North Macedonia in friendly encounters, along with a penalty shootout win against Italy in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier, securing their surprise qualification. Canada, having qualified automatically as hosts, will be looking to leverage home advantage and secure a strong start in Group B.

This opening match for Canada in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be an exciting fixture, offering football fans around the globe a thrilling encounter as both teams aim for a winning start in the quest for World Cup glory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).