How to Watch Canada vs Qatar Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling action, and Group B is set for another exciting clash as co-hosts Canada take on Qatar. With both nations keen to secure their first win of the tournament, this match promises to be a pivotal moment in their group stage campaigns. Canadian fans will rally behind their team playing on home soil, hoping to push them towards the knockout rounds. Drone Intercepted By Mexican Military Near South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Camp Ahead of Mexico Clash.

Canada vs Qatar – What's at Stake?

Both Canada and Qatar come into this match having drawn their opening Group B fixtures. Canada held Bosnia & Herzegovina to a 1-1 draw in their first match, while Qatar also secured a point against Switzerland in a 1-1 stalemate. With all four teams in Group B currently on one point, the stakes are incredibly high. A victory here could provide a significant boost towards qualification for the knockout stages, setting the tone for the remainder of their group stage journey. Canada, playing in front of their home crowd at BC Place in Vancouver, will be looking to capitalize on that advantage. The two teams previously met in a September 2022 friendly, where Canada secured a 2-0 win.

Kick-Off Time in India

For football enthusiasts in India, the Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will kick off on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 3:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast

Here's a guide on where to catch all the action from the Canada vs Qatar match across various regions:

India:

TV Channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD

Free-to-Air TV: Selected major matches (Quarterfinals, Semi-finals, Final) on DD Sports

Live Streaming: ZEE5 app and website (requires specific FIFA pack subscription)

Canada:

TV Channels: TSN, CTV (English), RDS (French)

Live Streaming: TSN app, CTV app, TSN+, RDS platforms. Some CTV coverage may be free-to-air.

United States:

TV Channels: FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish)

Live Streaming: FOX Sports app (FOX One), Tubi (selected free matches including opening and USMNT opener), Peacock (Spanish-language exclusive streaming rights), YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV. FIFA+ (select matches free), YouTube (first 10 minutes of all games from rights holders + select full matches). Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

Qatar:

TV Channels: beIN SPORTS MAX; beIN SPORTS NEWS, Alkass Sports Channels (selected free-to-air)

Live Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, TOD streaming service

Football fans are advised to check local listings for precise channel numbers and any last-minute schedule changes. Don't miss out on this pivotal Group B clash as Canada and Qatar look to ignite their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns.

This Group B encounter promises to be a hard-fought contest with both teams eager to collect three points. Tune in to witness which nation can gain a crucial advantage in the race to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).