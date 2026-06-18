How to Watch Czechia vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues with a high-stakes clash between Czechia and South Africa. Both nations enter this match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 18, 2026, needing a victory to keep their hopes of advancing alive. The kick-off is slated for 9:30 PM IST. Czechia vs South Africa: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Czechia suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their opener, having initially taken the lead through Ladislav Krejci. South Africa, on the other hand, endured a tough 2-0 loss against Mexico, a match where they also received two red cards, making them the first nation since 2006 to have two players sent off in a World Cup fixture. This marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between Czechia and South Africa, adding another layer of intrigue to this must-win game for both sides. While a narrow path for third-place finishers to advance exists (eight of the twelve third-place finishers progress), the urgency for a result in this encounter is undeniable.

Where to Watch Czechia vs South Africa — FIFA World Cup 2026 Live:

India

For football enthusiasts in India, comprehensive live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is available through Zee’s Unite8 Sports network. Fans can tune into Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels for English and Hindi commentary. For live streaming, all matches can be accessed via the Zee5 app and website, although specific FIFA content may require a dedicated FIFA pack subscription. Additionally, DD Sports will provide free-to-air telecast for selected major matches, including the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, offering a free viewing option for significant tournament moments.

United States

In the United States, English-language coverage for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is provided by FOX, with this particular match scheduled to air on FOX. Spanish-language broadcasts are available on Telemundo and Universo. Streaming options include the FOX Sports app, Peacock (for Spanish-language coverage), Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV. Tubi also streams select matches. Czechia vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

United Kingdom

UK viewers can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 free-to-air, with coverage shared between BBC and ITV. This specific match between Czechia and South Africa is scheduled to be broadcast on BBC One. Live streaming is available through BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

This crucial Group A fixture is set to be a captivating contest as both Czechia and South Africa battle to keep their FIFA World Cup dreams alive. With elimination looming, expect a determined and passionate performance from both sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).