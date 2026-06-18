How to Watch England vs Croatia Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L opener is set to deliver an electrifying start as two European powerhouses, England and Croatia, go head-to-head. This highly anticipated fixture promises a thrilling contest, rekindling a modern rivalry that has seen both nations produce memorable encounters on the biggest stage. As both teams look to lay down an early marker in a competitive Group L, fans across the globe are eagerly searching for ways to catch every moment of the action. England vs Croatia: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

This crucial group stage match is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 AM IST, taking place at the state-of-the-art Dallas Stadium in Dallas, USA. Here’s a detailed guide on how to watch the England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 match live.

England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match England vs Croatia Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off 1:30 AM IST Venue Dallas Stadium, Dallas, USA Stage Group Stage Group Group L

How to Watch England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online & TV Telecast in India?

For football enthusiasts in India, the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are held by Zee Entertainment Private Limited. This means fans can catch the live action of England vs Croatia on various platforms.

TV Telecast: The match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.

Live Streaming: For online viewers, Zee5 is the exclusive streaming platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. A subscription to Zee5 will be required to access the live stream.

While DD Sports offers free telecast for a limited number of FIFA World Cup matches, including the opening game and quarter-finals onwards, this particular group stage encounter is not expected to be available on their free-to-air service.

How to Watch England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online & TV Telecast in Other Countries?

United Kingdom (UK)

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match free-to-air across BBC and ITV, who share the broadcast rights for all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TV Channels: Coverage will be available on BBC One, ITV1, and ITV4.

Live Streaming: Free live streaming will be accessible via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Scotland: Selected matches will also be shown on STV and streamed on STV Player.

United States (USA)

In the United States, comprehensive coverage for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is available in both English and Spanish.

English TV: FOX will broadcast 70 matches, while FS1 will carry the remaining 34 games.

Spanish TV: All matches will be available on Telemundo and Universo.

Live Streaming: English-language streaming is available via the FOX Sports App and FOX One. Spanish-language streaming rights are held by Peacock. Additionally, services like YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV will offer live streaming options, typically requiring a subscription.

Match Context and Storylines

This Group L encounter holds significant importance for both nations. England, under Gareth Southgate, will be looking to build on their strong recent tournament performances and aim for an opening victory against a formidable opponent. Croatia, known for their resilience and tactical prowess, have often proved to be dark horses in major tournaments, including their dramatic extra-time triumph over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. With both teams boasting a blend of experienced veterans and exciting young talent, this match is expected to be a tactical battle with high stakes. A win here would provide a crucial momentum boost for either side in their quest to advance from Group L.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 truly kicks into gear, the clash between England and Croatia promises to be an unmissable spectacle. Make sure to tune in via your preferred broadcasting platform to witness what is set to be one of the early standout matches of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).