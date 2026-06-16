How to Watch France vs Senegal Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling action, and Group I is set for a captivating clash as formidable France faces off against a strong Senegal side. Football fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting this group stage encounter, which promises to be a tactical battle between two of the tournament's most exciting teams. France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Didier Deschamps' France, with their star-studded lineup, will be looking to assert their dominance early in the competition. Meanwhile, Senegal, known for their tenacious play and dynamic attackers, will be aiming to cause an upset and make a strong statement in Group I. The stage is set for an enthralling contest at a crucial point in the group phase.

France vs Senegal Match Details

Detail Information Teams France vs Senegal Stage Group Stage (Group I) Kick-off (IST) Wednesday, June 17, 12:30 AM IST Venue New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA Local Time Tuesday, June 16, 3:00 PM EDT

Where to Watch France vs Senegal Live Streaming and TV Telecast

For fans eager to catch every moment of this FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter, here's a breakdown of where to watch across key regions: France vs Senegal: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

India

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live. 'Z' (Zee Entertainment) has secured the broadcast and distribution rights for FIFA competitions in India from 2026 to 2034, which includes the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TV Channel: UNITE8 Sports (Zee Entertainment)

UNITE8 Sports (Zee Entertainment) Live Streaming: Zee5 (Subscription required)

This Group I encounter is crucial for both teams as they aim for a strong start to their World Cup campaign. France, with their sights set on another deep run, will want to secure three points to build momentum. Senegal, on the other hand, will be looking to replicate their historic 2002 upset against France and position themselves favorably for a knockout stage berth. A victory here could significantly boost either team's chances of topping the group and securing a more favorable draw in the Round of 32.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds, every match carries immense significance. Don't miss this exciting Group I fixture as France and Senegal battle it out for supremacy and a vital step towards the knockout rounds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).