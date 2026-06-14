How to Watch Germany vs Curacao Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling action, and today, June 14, 2026, Group E offers an intriguing fixture as Germany faces off against Curacao. The match is scheduled for a 10:30 PM IST kick-off, promising a late-night football spectacle for Indian fans. The highly anticipated game will be held at the impressive NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Germany, a perennial contender on the global stage, will be looking to make a strong statement in their Group E encounter. Curacao, while considered an underdog, will be eager to showcase their talent and potentially cause an upset in one of football's biggest tournaments.

Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Germany vs Curaçao

Stage: Group Stage

Group: Group E

Kick-off Time (IST): Sunday, June 14, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

Where to Watch Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India?

For Indian football enthusiasts, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is readily available. Zee Entertainment holds the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the tournament in India.

TV Channels: Fans can tune into Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD for Hindi commentary, or Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD for English commentary. Additionally, selected marquee matches, including some knockout fixtures, are being telecast free-to-air on DD Sports (via DD Free Dish).

Live Streaming: All 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are available for live streaming on the ZEE5 app and website, requiring an active subscription. Germany vs Curacao: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Global Telecast and Live Streaming Options

Football fans in other regions around the world also have multiple options to catch the Germany vs Curaçao match live:

United States (USA):

TV: English commentary on FOX (select matches) and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Spanish commentary on Telemundo (select matches) and Universo.

Streaming: English streaming via FOX One, FOX Sports app, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Spanish streaming exclusively on Peacock and the Telemundo App.

United Kingdom (UK):

TV: Free-to-air coverage is shared between BBC (BBC One, BBC Two) and ITV (ITV1, ITV4), with STV also broadcasting in Scotland.

Streaming: Free live streaming is available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with STV Player for Scottish viewers.

Canada:

TV: English commentary on TSN and CTV (for marquee games). French commentary on RDS and RDS2.

Streaming: All matches stream via TSN+, TSN app, CTV App, and RDS platforms. Select matches are also available on Crave and through Amazon Prime Video.

Australia:

TV: Exclusive live and free coverage on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

Streaming: All 104 matches are available live and free via SBS On Demand.

This Group E encounter promises to be an exciting fixture as Germany aims to assert its dominance and Curacao looks to make its mark on the biggest footballing stage. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action live from Houston.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).