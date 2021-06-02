Germany Will face Denmark in an international friendly as the teams continue their preparations for Euro 2020. The clash will be played at the Tivoli Neu Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria on June 02, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both sides will be aiming to record positive results with the European Championship just a few weeks away. Meanwhile, fans searching for Germany vs Denmark, International Friendly, can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Germany are likely to be without their Chelsea stars who recently won the Champions League but have enough quality throughout to field a strong playing XI. Ilkay Gundogan, who picked an injury ahead of the UCL final is also expected to be rested while Denmark will be without the services of Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen. Both teams are playing their first game since April and will be aiming for a positive performance.

When Is Germany vs Denmark Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Germany vs Denmark international friendly match will be played at the Tivoli Neu Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria on June 03, 2021and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Denmark, 2021 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch Germany vs Denmark international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Six 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is Germany vs Denmark, 2021 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of Germany vs Denmark international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

