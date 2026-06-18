How to Watch Ghana vs Panama Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling football action, and the Group L clash between Ghana and Panama promises to be another captivating encounter. Both teams will be looking to make their mark in the tournament, with crucial points at stake in their quest to advance from the group stage. Fans around the globe are eager to witness every moment of this highly anticipated match. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes Oldest Player To Score FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick.

When and Where Will Ghana vs Panama Be Played?

The Group L fixture between Ghana and Panama is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Ghana vs Panama Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India?

For football enthusiasts in India, Zee Entertainment holds the official broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026. All matches will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website, accessible with a subscription.

Television viewers in India can tune into Zee's dedicated sports channels, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, for the live telecast. While DD Sports will offer free telecast of selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the opening match, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final, it will not carry all group stage fixtures. Therefore, for the Ghana vs Panama group stage match, a Zee5 subscription or viewing on the Unite8 Sports channels would be required. Venomous Snake Found at Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base As Captain Joshua Kimmich Expresses Concern.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Other Regions?

Here's a guide to watching the Ghana vs Panama match in other key regions:

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms USA FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX One, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (English); Peacock (Spanish) UK BBC One, ITV1, ITV4 (Free-to-air); STV (Scotland) BBC iPlayer, ITVX (Free) Canada TSN, CTV (English); RDS, RDS2 (French) TSN App, TSN+, CTV App, RDS digital platforms, Crave Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND (Free-to-air) SBS On Demand (Free)

This Group L encounter promises an exciting contest as both Ghana and Panama vie for a crucial victory in the early stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Make sure to tune in to catch all the football drama unfold from Toronto Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).