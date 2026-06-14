How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C is set for an exciting start as Haiti takes on Scotland in a pivotal opening fixture. Scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 6:30 AM IST, this clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, marks a significant moment for both nations as they aim to secure early points in a challenging group that also features football heavyweights Brazil and Morocco. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Haiti is making its much-anticipated return to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence, with their last appearance dating back to 1974. Their qualification journey showcased a resilient spirit, and they will be eager to prove their mettle on football's biggest stage. Recent form for the Caribbean side includes two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings, highlighted by a dominant 4-0 victory over New Zealand.

Scotland, meanwhile, is ending a nearly three-decade wait to feature in a men's World Cup, having last participated in 1998. Historically, the Scots have struggled to advance beyond the group stage in major tournaments, a narrative they will be desperate to change this time around. Under Steve Clarke, Scotland has shown strong form, securing three wins in their last five matches, including an impressive 4-2 win against Denmark during qualification.

Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match Haiti vs Scotland Tournament FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage, Group C Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Kick-off (IST) 6:30 AM IST Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts Status TIMED

Where to Watch Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Live

Football enthusiasts worldwide have multiple options to catch the live action from Gillette Stadium. Here's a region-wise guide:

In India:

TV Channels: Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on Zee's dedicated sports network, Unite8 Sports (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD).

Free Live Streaming/TV: Select matches of the tournament, including the opening game, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, will be broadcast free-to-air on DD Sports via DD Free Dish. Viewers should check local listings for this specific group stage match.

Live Streaming Online: For comprehensive coverage of all 104 matches, Indian fans can subscribe to the Zee5 streaming platform, which offers a dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription package. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

In the United Kingdom:

TV Channels: The match will be telecast live on BBC One and ITV1/STV (Scotland).

Live Streaming Online: Free live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and STV Player.

In the United States:

TV Channels: English-language coverage will be available on Fox and FS1, while Spanish-language broadcasts will be on Telemundo and Universo.

Live Streaming Online: English-language streaming can be found on the FOX Sports app/website and FuboTV. Spanish-language streaming is available on Peacock and the Telemundo App. Select free matches might also be available on Tubi (Fox-owned).

This Group C fixture is not just a match for points; it's a battle of narratives. Scotland aims to defy past disappointments, while Haiti seeks to make a memorable impact in their long-awaited return. Expect a fiercely contested game as both teams look to lay a strong foundation for their World Cup campaigns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).