The upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Hyderabad FC locking horns with FC Goa. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Wednesday (December 30). Both teams have blown hot and cold this season which makes the upcoming game one to watch out for. While Goa are sixth in the tournament's team standings with 11 points in eight games, Hyderabad are eighth in the table with nine points in seven outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of HFC vs FCG match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Hyderabad FC's boss Manolo Marquez had a challenging task early in the season with foreign stars like Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese out with injuries. However, the side still managed to impress with their remaining sources. On the other hand, stakes are quite high for the Goa team as a victory could advance them in the top four of the points table. They come into this clash on the back of a win over Jamshedpur FC and will be raring to replicate their heroics. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details. HFC vs FCG Head-to-Head Record.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on December 30, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match online for fans in India.

