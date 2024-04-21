Inter Miami are top of the standings in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer in America. Next up they face Nashville at home, looking to secure their second win on the bounce. The home team defeated Sporting KC 2-3 in their last game and those vital three points would have given them a lift, specially after a lean patch. They were blown apart by Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final and were no match over the two legs. After a decent transfer window, the team is expected to flourish and a strong start is imperative. Opponents Nashville are 14th and have managed just a solitary win in seven games. They are in dire need of a positive result. Inter Miami versus Nashville will be streamed on Apple TV from 5:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Leonardo Campana, Ian Fray, Robert Taylor, and Robbie Robinson are the players missing out for Inter Miami due to injuries. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will look to combine well in the final third and come up with the goals. The former Barcelona duo was brilliant in the last match with skipper Lionel Messi scoring a brace. Sergio Busquets will combine with David Ruiz in midfield and try and maintain the tempo of the contest.

Tyler Boyd and Walker Zimmerman are ruled out of the game for Nashville while Randall Leal is a long-term absentee. Hany Mukhtar scored 15 goals last season for the club and his presence will be vital in the final third. He will partner Sam Surridge in attack with the visitors opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

When is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in MLS 2024 on April 21. The match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Miami and it starts at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for the MLS 2024 in India. So football fans in India won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 match. For Inter Miami vs Nashville SC online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Football Match?

There might not be live telecast available of MLS 2024 in India but fans can surely enjoy live streaming online of this match. Fans who are keen to watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live streaming online can do so on Apple TV. Inter Miami should secure a routine 2-0 win here with the home side in considerably better form compared to their rivals.

