How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Football fans are geared up for another exciting encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Ivory Coast takes on Ecuador in a Group E fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 15, at 4:30 AM IST, promising an early morning treat for Indian viewers. Both teams will be eager to secure an early advantage in what promises to be a competitive group stage. Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

The highly anticipated clash will take place at the historic Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA. This Group E encounter marks a significant moment for both nations as they commence their World Cup campaigns.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – Recent Form and Storylines

Ivory Coast, known as 'The Elephants,' arrive at the tournament in formidable shape, boasting an impressive record of winning four of their last five matches. Their recent form includes a triumphant Africa Cup of Nations 2023 victory, highlighting their strong competitive spirit and talent pool. They will be looking to translate this continental success onto the global stage. Ranked 33rd globally as of June 11, 2026, Ivory Coast has demonstrated a solid attacking threat and a robust defense, scoring 12 goals and conceding just 4 in their recent five outings.

Ecuador, currently ranked 23rd in the FIFA World Rankings, also comes into this match with strong momentum. They have secured three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five international fixtures, finding the back of the net 9 times while conceding only 3. 'La Tri' will aim to leverage their recent consistent performances to make a deep run in the tournament. This Group E match is expected to be the first-ever official meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.

Where to Watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Live

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 match across various regions:

India

In India, fans can catch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on UNITE8 Sports television channels. For digital streaming, Zee5 holds the exclusive rights for all 104 matches of the tournament. Viewers will need a dedicated subscription package on Zee5 to access the live streams. It is important to note that only select matches, typically the opening game and those from the quarterfinals onwards, will be available for free on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

United States

Football enthusiasts in the United States can watch the match live on FOX (English language) and Telemundo (Spanish language). A total of 70 matches will air on the FOX network, while the remaining will be shown on FS1. Spanish-language coverage will primarily be on Telemundo, with some matches on Universo. For streaming, English viewers can use FOX One, YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu+Live TV. Spanish-language streaming is available via Peacock and the Telemundo App.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador match free-to-air on BBC One and ITV1, with coverage shared between the two broadcasters for the tournament. Live streaming will be available through BBC iPlayer and ITVX. FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches.

Other Regions

Canada: Fans can watch all 104 tournament matches on TSN and CTV, and stream them on TSN+ or the CTV App.

Mexico: In Mexico, broadcasting rights are shared between TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca. Free-to-air matches will be available on channels like Azteca Uno, Azteca 7, Canal 5, and Las Estrellas, with a more comprehensive selection on TUDN. Live streaming is available via ViX (for all 104 matches with a subscription), TV Azteca En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, and TUDN En Vivo.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks into high gear, this Group E clash between Ivory Coast and Ecuador promises to be a captivating encounter, with both teams eager to lay down a marker for their tournament aspirations. Ensure you tune in to support your favourite team as they battle it out for crucial points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).