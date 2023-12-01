How to Watch Liverpool vs LASK UEFA Europa League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Liverpool is looking strong in the UEL 2023-24 season as they have won three matches out of four in the group stage. Scroll down to have full live streaming and telecast details.

Football Team Latestly| Dec 01, 2023 01:15 AM IST
How to Watch Liverpool vs LASK UEFA Europa League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Liverpool players celebrate a goal (Photo credit: Twitter @LFC)

In a mouthwatering clash, Liverpool will be taking on LASK in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 match on Friday, December 1. The game will be taking place in Anfield, Liverpool, England, and has a starting time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. The important match between Liverpool and LASK will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.  Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs LASK match on the SonyLiv app and website. UEFA Suspends Video Assistant Referee Involved in Controversial PSG vs Newcastle United Penalty Decision

Liverpool vs LASK UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

