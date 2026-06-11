How to Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 officially begins on Thursday, June 11 (local time in Mexico City) with the opening Group A fixture pitting host nation Mexico against South Africa. This colossal encounter is set to electrify fans worldwide, particularly as it marks the start of the first-ever 48-team tournament co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mexico City Stadium will be the grand stage for this opening clash, which is scheduled for 1:00 PM CST on Thursday, June 11, 2026, translating to 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 12. South Korea vs Czechia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

Football enthusiasts in India and around the globe are eager to know where to catch every moment of this crucial Group Stage battle. Here's a detailed guide on how to watch the Mexico vs South Africa live telecast and streaming in your region.

Kick-Off Time and Venue

The Group A match between Mexico and South Africa is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM CST (Mexico City local time). For Indian viewers, this translates to Friday, June 12, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. The historic opening fixture will take place at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico.

Here’s a look at the kick-off times in various major regions:

India: Friday, June 12, 12:30 AM IST

Friday, June 12, 12:30 AM IST United Kingdom: Thursday, June 11, 8:00 PM BST

Thursday, June 11, 8:00 PM BST United States: Thursday, June 11, 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 11, 3:00 PM ET Australia: Friday, June 12, 5:00 AM AEST

Where to Watch Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026?

Broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have been secured by various networks across different territories, ensuring extensive coverage of the tournament.

India

Indian football fans can rejoice as Zee Entertainment holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

TV Channels: Viewers can watch the live telecast on Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports network, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: All matches, including Mexico vs South Africa, will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website.

United Kingdom (UK)

In the UK, football's biggest spectacle will be available across free-to-air channels.

TV Channels: The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on BBC One, ITV1, and ITV4.

Live Streaming: Free live streaming will be accessible via BBC iPlayer and ITVX platforms.

United States of America (USA)

US audiences have multiple options to follow the action.

TV Channels: FOX and FS1 will provide English-language coverage, while Telemundo and Universo will air matches with Spanish commentary.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the games via the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Spanish-language streaming is exclusively available on Peacock. Additionally, Tubi, a Fox-owned free streaming service, will simulcast the opening match between Mexico and South Africa for free.

Australia

Australian football fans can watch all matches live and free.

TV Channels: The Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) holds exclusive rights, with matches broadcast on SBS and SBS Viceland.

Live Streaming: All 104 matches, including Mexico vs South Africa, will be streamed live and free on SBS On Demand.

Mexico vs South Africa Head-to-Head (H2H)

Mexico and South Africa have a limited but interesting history on the international stage. They have faced each other four times, with Mexico holding a slight edge. Mexico vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups FIFA World Cup 2026.

Competition Date Home Team Score Away Team FIFA World Cup Jun 11, 2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup Jul 08, 2005 South Africa 2-1 Mexico US Nike Cup Jun 07, 2000 Mexico 4-2 South Africa Friendly Oct 06, 1993 Mexico 4-0 South Africa

Their most notable encounter was the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Recent Form

Both teams come into this tournament with varying recent form from their friendly matches and continental competitions in 2026.

Mexico (Last 5 Matches)

Date Opponent Result Jun 04, 2026 Serbia W 5-1 May 30, 2026 Australia W 1-0 May 22, 2026 Ghana W 2-0 Mar 31, 2026 Belgium D 1-1 Mar 28, 2026 Portugal D 0-0

Mexico appears to be in strong form, with three wins and two draws in their last five outings.

South Africa (Last 5 Matches)

Date Opponent Result Jun 06, 2026 Jamaica D 1-1 May 29, 2026 Nicaragua D 0-0 Mar 31, 2026 Panama L 1-2 Mar 27, 2026 Panama D 1-1 Jan 04, 2026 Cameroon L 1-2

South Africa has struggled for wins recently, recording three draws and two losses in their last five matches.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, this opening Group A fixture promises an engaging contest between a confident Mexico side and a determined South Africa. Don't miss the thrilling start to football's grandest tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).