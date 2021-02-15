The upcoming clash of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see table leaders Mumbai City locking horns with Bengaluru FC. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday (February 15). Although both teams will be eager to get a win, stakes are relatively higher for Bengaluru FC who are currently holding the seventh place in the team standings with 19 points in 17 games. With the race for the top four intensifying, the Blues must leave no stones unturned to win this clash. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of MCFC vs BFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC have 34 points from 16 matches and would settle for nothing less than a victory. They’ll look to accumulate all three points to maintain their gap with ATK Mohun Bagan at the top position. Notably, the previous meeting between these two sides earlier in the season saw Bengaluru FC emerging winners 3-1. Given the form of both teams, the Islanders are likely to replicate their heroics. Hence, the Blues must be at their prime to upset the table toppers. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 15, 2021 (Monday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the MCFC vs BFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs BFC clash online for fans.

