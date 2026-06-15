How to Watch Netherlands vs Japan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating Group Stage action as the Netherlands lock horns with Japan in a highly anticipated Group F clash. This crucial encounter is set to kick off on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 1:30 AM IST. The showdown will take place at the impressive Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. Netherlands vs Japan: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

For football enthusiasts in India, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the Netherlands vs Japan match, is available through official broadcasters. Live telecast of the game will be on the Unite8 Sports Network, which includes channels such as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

For online streaming, fans can subscribe to Zee5. Zee Entertainment has secured the exclusive streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, offering a dedicated FIFA World Cup package to access all 104 matches live in Full HD. It's important to note that while DD Sports broadcasts select World Cup matches for free (such as the opening game and those from the quarter-finals onwards), this particular group stage fixture will not be available on DD Sports. Netherlands vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Global Broadcast Information

Fans across various regions can catch the Netherlands vs Japan match live through their respective official broadcasters and streaming platforms:

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) USA FOX FOX Sports App, Tubi (Free) United Kingdom BBC One, ITV1, ITV4 BBC iPlayer, ITVX Netherlands NOS (NPO 1) NPO Start Japan NHK NHK+ App, DAZN Japan

Note: In the USA, Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo (TV) and Peacock (streaming). Tubi offers free streaming for select World Cup matches, including this one.

Match Preview: Netherlands vs Japan

This Group F clash promises to be a captivating encounter between two tactically astute teams. The Netherlands, currently ranked 8th by FIFA, enter the tournament with a strong qualifying campaign, having gone unbeaten in their eight matches, scoring 27 goals and conceding only four. However, their recent defensive record shows a slight vulnerability, having conceded in their last four outings.

Japan, ranked 18th globally, arrives in North America with impressive form, boasting a six-match winning streak and an unbeaten run of seven games, keeping five consecutive clean sheets. Their qualification journey also saw them dominate with a 13-2-1 record, netting 54 goals and conceding just three.

Head-to-Head (H2H) Record:

In their three previous meetings at the senior international level, the Netherlands have historically held the upper hand:

Netherlands Wins: 2

Draws: 1

Japan Wins: 0

Their most notable encounter was a 1-0 Dutch victory in the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. While history favours the Oranje, Japan famously upset European giants like Germany and Spain in the 2022 World Cup, proving they are capable of delivering surprises on the biggest stage. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Both teams face injury concerns, with the Netherlands missing key defenders Jurriën Timber, Stefan de Vrij, and Matthijs de Ligt, along with midfielder Xavi Simons. Japan is without influential winger Kaoru Mitoma and former captain Wataru Endo, who retired from international football due to injury just before the tournament.

This Group F opener is widely touted as one of the standout matches of the opening week, with both sides eager to secure an early advantage in a competitive group.

As Group F action kicks off, all eyes will be on Dallas to see which nation can lay down an early marker in their quest for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory. Expect a tactical battle with plenty of pace and precision from both the Oranje and the Samurai Blue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).