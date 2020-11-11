Portugal will look to extend its 21-match unbeaten run when they play Andorra in their international friendly match on November 12 (Thursday). Portugal vs Andorra match will be played at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon. Both teams will look to use this encounter to prepare for their upcoming UEFA Nations League 2020-21 matches. Portugal next play World Champions France in League A Group 3 of the Nations League while Andorra will face Malta in League D Group 13. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch Portugal vs Andorra International Friendly match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance for the defending UEFA Nations League and Euro champions after missing their last match against Sweden due to COVID-19 positive result. But while Ronaldo could play a part to get back to full fitness, he has also been troubled by an ankle injury and therefore is expected to appear from the bench. Coach Fernando Santos will look to rest a number of key players ahead of Portugal’s crucial UEFA Nations League matches against France and Croatia next week.

Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendly 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Portugal vs Andorra international friendly match will be played at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 12 (Wednesday midnight). The international friendly match is scheduled to start at 0`:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendly 2020 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Portugal vs Andorra international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for all European International matches in India. So fans can follow and live telecast the POR vs AND match live on Sony Ten channels. The game will also be live online as SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).