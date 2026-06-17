How to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage action as European heavyweights Portugal take on Congo DR in a highly anticipated Group K encounter. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with kickoff slated for 10:30 PM IST. This fixture marks the opening game for both nations in their quest for World Cup glory and will be held at the iconic Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. Portugal vs Congo DR: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

All eyes will be on Portugal's legendary captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41, is participating in what could be his record sixth and final FIFA World Cup. His leadership and goal-scoring prowess will be crucial as A Seleção aims for their first-ever global title. On the other side, Congo DR makes a historic return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, bringing renewed hope and determination to the tournament.

Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Timing and Venue

Match Details Information Teams Portugal vs Congo DR Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 10:30 PM IST Venue Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA Stage Group Stage, Group K

Where to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast and Online Streaming?

Football enthusiasts globally can catch the live action of the Portugal vs Congo DR clash through various broadcast and streaming platforms. Ensure you check your local listings for exact channel numbers and availability.

In India

Indian fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels. These channels are part of the new sports network launched by Zee Entertainment.

For online streaming, the matches will be available on the Zee5 app and website. Please note that a dedicated FIFA pack is required for streaming on Zee5, and it may not be included in existing telecom or broadband bundles. Additionally, DD Sports will offer free-to-air telecast of select key matches, including the opening game and all matches from the quarter-finals onwards. Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Other Regions

United States:

TV (English): FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

Streaming (English): FOX One, FOX Sports App, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Tubi (select free matches)

TV (Spanish): Telemundo, Universo

Streaming (Spanish): Peacock

United Kingdom:

TV: BBC (BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three), ITV (ITV1, ITV4), STV (Scotland)

Streaming: BBC iPlayer, ITVX

Canada:

TV: TSN, CTV, RDS (French)

Streaming: TSN.ca, TSN App, Crave (select matches)

Portugal:

TV: Sport TV (all matches), RTP, SIC, TVI (select matches, including all Portugal games)

Streaming: Sport TV app, RTP Play (for free-to-air matches), LiveModeTV (select matches)

Congo DR:

TV: New World TV, SuperSport, RTNC (select free-to-air matches)

Streaming: DStv Stream (via SuperSport)

As Portugal and Congo DR prepare to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 journeys, fans across the globe are set for a thrilling spectacle. Don't miss a moment of the action as these teams battle it out in Group K, with every point vital in the expanded 48-team tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).