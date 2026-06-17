How to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to captivate audiences globally, and today, June 17, 2026, features a compelling Group K fixture as Portugal takes on Congo DR. This match marks the opening game for both nations in the tournament's group stage. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?.

Portugal, led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, enters the competition as a strong contender, hoping to make a deep run and potentially clinch their first-ever World Cup title. Their squad boasts immense talent across all departments, making a winning start crucial for their ambitions. On the other side, Congo DR will be making their second World Cup appearance, and first since 1974 (then as Zaire). The Leopards will be looking to pull off a surprise against a formidable opponent. While considered underdogs, other African teams have already demonstrated their potential for upsets in the tournament, providing inspiration for the Leopards.

Portugal vs Congo DR FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Teams Portugal vs Congo DR Stage Group Stage, Group K Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-off IST 10:30 PM IST Venue NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

When and Where Will the Portugal vs Congo DR Match Be Played?

The highly anticipated Group K clash between Portugal and Congo DR will kick off on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match is set to take place at the impressive NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. Portugal vs Congo DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Congo DR FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast and Online Streaming?

Football enthusiasts can catch all the live action from various platforms across different regions. It's important to note that broadcast rights vary by territory.

India

In India, fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on UNITE8 Sports for television telecast, as Zee Entertainment holds the exclusive rights. For online streaming, the exclusive platform is Zee5. While DD Sports is broadcasting select matches for free, this group stage fixture is not among them, as DD Sports only covers the opening match and games from the quarterfinals onwards.

Portugal

In Portugal, the match will be broadcast live on SIC and Sport TV. For streaming, fans can use the Sport TV App or watch free via LiveModeTV on YouTube, which is streaming all Portugal's matches and selected games.

Congo DR

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, fans can watch the game on RTNC (free-to-air) and through SuperSport, accessible via platforms like Canal+ and DStv. New World TV holds the primary sub-Saharan African rights and will also provide coverage. For online streaming, premium subscribers can use the DStv Stream app.

As Portugal seeks a commanding start to their World Cup journey, and Congo DR aims to make a statement, this Group K encounter promises to be an enthralling watch for football fans worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).