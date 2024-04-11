Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the UEFA Champions League. Luis Enrique, the man in charge of the French giants, comes up against his former club and it is bound to be an emotionally charged contest for him. Barcelona last won the Champions League back in 2012 under the guidance of Louis Enrique and the team has failed to hit the highs in Europe ever since. The Catalonians do not look like stopping Real Madrid in the La Liga, making the Champions League, their last shot at glory this season. Xavi will be eager to sign off on a high and for this, he needs his squad at the very best. Real Madrid 3–3 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde Score As Los Blancos Hold Cityzens to a Draw in a Tight Quarter-Final First Leg.

Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos, and Ousmane Dembele are all set to start for the home side, which is a huge boost for them. Goncalo Ramos plays as the lone forward and his hold up play will be critical here. Manuel Ugarte will sit back and shield the backline, allowing Vitinha and Lee Kang-in to venture forward and join the attack.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Andreas Christensen have all trained with Barcelona squad and could feature in some capacity this evening. Robert Lewandowski is a key figure for the visitors in the final third and he will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Ilkay Gundogan starts in central midfield and he is the one that makes this side tick with his slick passing range.

When is PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Paris Saint-Germaine will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 11. The UCL quarterfinal first-leg match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). How to Watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of UCL Football Match on TV and Online.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of round of 16 second-leg between Paris Saint-Germaine and Atletico Madrid on the Sony Ten Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD channels in India. For online PSG vs FC Barcelona live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live stream viewing option of the PSG vs FC Barcelona match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. PSG defeated Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate, the last time the sides met in 2020/21. Expect the first-leg to end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 01:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).