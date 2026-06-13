How to Watch Qatar vs Switzerland Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Football fever continues to grip the globe as the FIFA World Cup 2026 rolls on. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Group Stage encounter between Qatar and Switzerland. This crucial Group B fixture promises an engaging contest as both nations vie for early dominance in the tournament. Qatar vs Switzerland: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

This Group B fixture will see Qatar face off against Switzerland. Here are the key details for the match:

Teams: Qatar vs Switzerland

Stage: Group Stage

Group: Group B

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, USA

Kick-off Time (IST): Sunday, June 14, 12:30 AM IST

The Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, part of the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, will host this encounter. The match is scheduled to kick off in the early hours of Sunday morning in India, making it an ideal late-night or early-morning viewing experience for Indian football enthusiasts. This fixture is scheduled for June 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT (3:00 PM ET) in the USA, which translates to 12:30 AM IST on June 14, 2026. Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

How to Watch Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast in India

For football fans in India, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is readily available as Zee Entertainment holds the official broadcasting rights for the tournament in the region.

TV Telecast: All matches, including Qatar vs Switzerland, will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports, Zee's dedicated sports channels. Additionally, selected key matches will be broadcast free-to-air on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

Live Streaming: For online viewers, live streaming of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform. A subscription to Zee5 will be required to access the complete tournament coverage.

Global Broadcast Information for Qatar vs Switzerland

Fans across the globe can tune in to watch this Group B fixture through various official broadcasters:

Switzerland: Viewers in Switzerland can watch the match free-to-air via the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) networks. This includes channels like SRF (German), RTS (French), and RSI (Italian), along with their respective streaming platforms Play SRF, Play RTS, and Play RSI. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

United States: English-language coverage will be provided by FOX and FS1, while Spanish-language broadcasts will be on Telemundo and Universo. Streaming options include the FOX Sports App, Peacock (Spanish), and Tubi (select free matches).

United Kingdom: Football enthusiasts in the UK can catch all the action free-to-air on BBC One, ITV1, and ITV4. Live streaming will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

This Group B encounter between Qatar and Switzerland is set to be a captivating fixture as both teams look to make a strong start in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Be sure to tune in to catch all the live action from Santa Clara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).