Real Betis host Barcelona in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on February 07, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both sides are in a great run of form and will look to continue and build on that. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live streaming in La Liga 2020-21 can scroll down below. RB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Barcelona Football Match.

Barcelona are fourth in the team standings heading into the game and will be looking to move back to second with a win while Real Betis are in a race for Europa League spots and have eyes on closing the gap on teams ahead of them. Both teams are unbeaten in the past five games in the league but Barcelona have had some great results at the Villamarin in the past couple of seasons and also won the earlier fixture between the sides. Lionel Messi Distances Himself From PSG Rumours, To Decide Future In Summer.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Betis vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on February 08, 2021 (Monday). The clash will be held at Benito Villamarin and the game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Real Betis vs Barcelona match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona for free.

