How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling football, and the spotlight now turns to a fascinating Group H clash featuring Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Set to kick off on Tuesday, June 16, at 3:30 AM IST, this encounter promises to be a battle for vital points as both nations vie for a spot in the knockout stages. This Group H fixture will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, a state-of-the-art venue known for its world-class amenities. Uruguay, two-time World Cup champions from 1930 and 1950, enter the tournament under the guidance of tactician Marcelo Bielsa. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Germany, USA, Mexico Start Strong as Group Stages Heat Up.

La Celeste qualified by securing a fourth-place finish in CONMEBOL, showcasing a blend of experienced stars like Federico Valverde and Jose Maria Gimenez, alongside attacking threats such as Darwin Nunez. Their recent form has been a rollercoaster, including impressive wins over Argentina and Brazil in late 2023, though followed by a challenging run before recent warm-up draws.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, making their seventh World Cup appearance and third in a row, will be looking to replicate their stunning upset over Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Green Falcons, now led by Georgios Donis, qualified for this edition after a crucial goalless draw with Iraq in October 2025. Placed in Group H alongside footballing giants Spain and debutants Cape Verde, securing points against a strong Uruguayan side will be crucial for Saudi Arabia's ambitions to advance, potentially as one of the best third-placed teams. Japan Football Team Fans Clean Up Stadium After 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live in India?

For football enthusiasts in India, the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will be available across multiple platforms. The kick-off is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 3:30 AM IST.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live TV Telecast in India:

Fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels, part of the Zee network.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Streaming Online in India:

For online streaming, all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, are available on the Zee5 app and website. Viewers will need to purchase a dedicated FIFA World Cup package on Zee5 to access the live matches.

This Group H encounter is vital for both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay as they aim to establish their dominance early in the tournament and set a strong foundation for their World Cup campaigns. Expect a determined fight from both sides under the Miami lights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).