How to Watch Scotland vs Morocco Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage intensifies, Scotland and Morocco are set to face off in a thrilling Group C fixture. This pivotal match, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at 3:30 AM IST, will take place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Both teams are eager to secure vital points to bolster their chances of advancing to the knockout stages. Will Achraf Hakimi Play in Scotland vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?.

Scotland enters this game with momentum, having secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening Group C match, marking their first World Cup win since 1990. John McGinn scored the decisive goal, and the team displayed strong organization and physicality. Currently, Scotland leads Group C with three points. Morocco, on the other hand, made a strong statement by holding five-time champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their first outing, showcasing their quality and ambition. They currently have one point in Group C. The two nations previously met at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where Morocco emerged victorious with a 3-0 win.

Where to Watch Scotland vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

India

For football enthusiasts in India, the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including Scotland vs Morocco, are being broadcast by ZEE. Viewers can catch the live telecast on ZEE's dedicated sports channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV. For online streaming, all the action will be available on the ZEE5 platform. Additionally, DD Sports will offer telecast of select matches. The match kicks off at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 20. Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Katia Aveiro’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral Following Portugal's Shock Draw Against Congo DR in FIFA WC 2026.

Other Regions

Here's a guide to broadcasters and streaming platforms for other key regions:

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms United Kingdom BBC (BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three), ITV (ITV1, ITV4), STV (Scotland) BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV Player USA FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX Sports App, Peacock (Spanish), Tubi (select matches), FIFA+, YouTube (select matches) Canada CTV, TSN (English); RDS, RDS2 (French) CTV App, TSN App, TSN+, RDS App, Amazon Prime Video (via subscription) Morocco (MENA) beIN Sports beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, TOD

Fans across the globe will be tuning in to witness this Group C showdown, with both Scotland and Morocco determined to secure a result that could prove pivotal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).