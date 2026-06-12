How to Watch South Korea vs Czechia Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set to deliver an exciting clash as South Korea takes on Czechia in what promises to be a captivating encounter. This Group A fixture, scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7:30 AM IST, will see both nations vying for a strong start in the expanded 48-team tournament hosted across North America. The match is confirmed to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico. South Korea vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

South Korea vs Czechia: Match Details

Detail Information Teams South Korea vs Czechia Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage, Group A Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Kick-off (IST) 7:30 AM IST Venue Guadalajara, Mexico

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India (South Korea vs Czechia Live Telecast)

For football enthusiasts in India, Zee Entertainment has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TV Channels: Viewers can tune into Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD to watch the match live.

Live Streaming: All matches, including South Korea vs Czechia, will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 digital platform.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Other Regions

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms United Kingdom BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, ITV1, ITV4 BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States FOX, FS1 (English), Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX One, FOX Sports App, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV (English), Peacock, Telemundo App (Spanish), Tubi (select matches free) Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, South Korea and Czechia have met three times in international friendlies. Both teams have secured one victory each, with one match ending in a draw. Their last encounter was a decade ago, in June 2016, where South Korea triumphed 2-1 in Prague. This Group A fixture marks their first-ever meeting in a major competitive tournament.

South Korea enters the tournament in solid form, having registered three wins and two losses in their last five outings. Key results include a 1-0 win against El Salvador and a dominant 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. South Korea vs Czechia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

Czechia also boasts strong recent form, with three wins and two draws in their last five matches. Notable performances include a 3-1 win against Guatemala and a 6-0 rout of Gibraltar during their World Cup qualifiers.

As both teams prepare to make their mark on the world stage, this opening Group A encounter promises to be a tightly contested affair, crucial for setting the tone for their respective World Cup campaigns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).