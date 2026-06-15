How to Watch Spain vs Cape Verde Islands Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage action continues as European champions Spain face off against the tournament's feel-good story, Cape Verde Islands, in their opening fixture. This intriguing Group H clash is set to take place today, Monday, June 15, 2026, promising a compelling start to both nations' World Cup journeys. While Spain enters the competition as one of the favourites, Cape Verde Islands will be looking to make a statement in their historic World Cup debut. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Spain, fresh off their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, arrive in North America as a formidable force. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, the team has evolved into a balanced and incisive unit, boasting a strong midfield anchored by Rodri and the dazzling talent of young winger Lamine Yamal. They secured their World Cup berth by dominating their qualifying group, finishing undefeated with 16 points, scoring 21 goals while conceding only two. Currently ranked 2nd globally by FIFA, La Roja will aim to assert their dominance from the outset.

On the other side, Cape Verde Islands are living a football fairy tale, making their first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup. The Blue Sharks impressively topped a challenging CAF qualifying group, finishing ahead of perennial powerhouses like Cameroon, showcasing their defensive solidity, tactical discipline, and potent counter-attacking style under coach Bubista. Led by experienced captain Ryan Mendes, the island nation, ranked 68th by FIFA, will be eager to prove they are not just here to make up the numbers. Cricket-Style Snicko Tech Confirms Goal in Sweden's 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Over Tunisia.

Spain vs Cape Verde Islands FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match Spain vs Cape Verde Islands Stage Group Stage, Group H Kick-off (IST) Mon, Jun 15, 9:30 PM IST Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Where to Watch Spain vs Cape Verde Islands FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

For Indian football enthusiasts, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is being broadcast on Zee's Unite8 Sports channels and streamed by ZEE Entertainment. All 104 matches of the tournament are available for live streaming on the Zee5 platform, which requires a subscription.

For those looking for free-to-air options, DD Sports is telecasting a selection of matches on DD Free Dish. However, this coverage is limited to the opening match and games from the quarter-finals onwards, meaning this specific group stage encounter will not be available on DD Sports.

This Group H fixture promises to be a fascinating clash of styles and ambitions. Spain will be eager to stamp their authority early in the tournament, while Cape Verde Islands will be playing with nothing to lose, aiming to cause an upset and etch their name further into World Cup history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).