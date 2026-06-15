How to Watch Sweden vs Tunisia Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Football fans worldwide are gearing up for another thrilling encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Sweden faces Tunisia in a Group F clash. Both nations will be eager to secure a vital win as they begin their journey in what promises to be a competitive group. This match is particularly significant for Sweden, who are looking to re-establish their presence on the global stage after missing out on the 2022 World Cup. Meanwhile, Tunisia, making their third consecutive finals appearance, will be aiming to break new ground by progressing past the group stage for the first time. Sweden vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams Sweden vs Tunisia Stage Group Stage, Group F Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Kick-off (IST) 7:30 AM IST Venue Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Where to Watch Sweden vs Tunisia – FIFA World Cup 2026 Live

Fans across different regions can catch all the action through various official broadcasters and streaming platforms. Ensure you check local listings for precise timings and channel allocations. FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches.

India

For football enthusiasts in India, the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are broadcast across Zee Entertainment's sports channels.

TV Channels: Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 2 (English), Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English)

Live Streaming: ZEE5 (subscription required)

Free Live Streaming: While DD Sports offers free telecast for select matches, this particular group stage fixture between Sweden and Tunisia will not be available free-to-air on DD Sports.

United States

Viewers in the USA have multiple options to watch the match in both English and Spanish.

TV Channels (English): FOX, FS1

TV Channels (Spanish): Telemundo, Universo

Live Streaming (English): FOX One, FOX Sports App, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (subscription may be required)

Live Streaming (Spanish): Peacock (subscription required)

United Kingdom

UK fans can enjoy free-to-air coverage of the tournament.

TV Channels: BBC One, ITV1 / STV (Scotland)

Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV Player (Scotland) (free with a valid TV license)

Canada

In Canada, Bell Media holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TV Channels (English): TSN, CTV

TV Channels (French): RDS, RDS2

Live Streaming (English): TSN App, TSN+, CTV App, Crave (selected games)

Live Streaming (French): RDS App, RDS.ca

Australia

Australian audiences can watch all matches live and free.

TV Channels: SBS, SBS Viceland

Live Streaming: SBS On Demand (free)

Sweden

Swedish fans can follow their national team through public and commercial networks.

TV Channels: SVT, TV4

Live Streaming: SVT Play, TV4 Play, Discovery+

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heats up, every match becomes a must-watch event. Tune in to see if Sweden can kick off their campaign with a victory or if Tunisia will pull off an upset in this exciting Group F fixture at the Monterrey Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).