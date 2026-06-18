How to Watch Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B continues to heat up as Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina face off on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. This crucial encounter, hosted at the magnificent SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, sees both teams looking for a vital three points after kicking off their campaigns with draws. The Swiss drew 1-1 against Qatar, while Bosnia-Herzegovina also secured a 1-1 draw against Canada, making this upcoming fixture a must-win for both sides aiming to advance to the knockout stages. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

How to Watch Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina in India

For Indian football enthusiasts, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is available. ZEE holds the exclusive media rights for the tournament in India, ensuring fans can watch every moment of the action.

TV Telecast: Matches will be broadcast live on ZEE's dedicated sports channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

Free Streaming: While ZEE5 offers subscription-based streaming for all 104 matches, select major matches, including the opening game, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, will also be telecast for free on DD Sports. However, this specific group stage match is unlikely to be available for free on DD Sports.

Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details Globally

Football fans in various regions around the world have multiple options to catch the Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina clash

United States:

TV Channels (English): FOX, FS1

TV Channels (Spanish): Telemundo, Universo

Streaming (English): FOX One (FOX Sports app), Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Streaming (Spanish): Peacock

United Kingdom:

TV Channels: BBC, ITV (free-to-air)

Streaming: BBC iPlayer, ITVX (free)

Canada:

TV Channels (English): TSN, CTV

TV Channels (French): RDS

Streaming: TSN+ (subscription), TSN App, CTV App, RDS platforms

Kick-off Time

The Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will kick off at Friday, June 19, 12:30 AM IST. The local kick-off time at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be 12:00 PM PDT on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

This match holds significant weight for both European contenders. Switzerland, despite dominating possession and creating chances against Qatar, failed to convert their opportunities, eventually conceding a late equaliser. Bosnia-Herzegovina, on the other hand, showed resilience against Canada but also benefited from their opponent's profligacy in front of goal. With only one previous friendly encounter between them, which Bosnia won 2-0 in 2016, this World Cup fixture promises to be a gripping contest as both nations vie for a crucial victory to boost their chances of progressing from Group B.

This crucial Group B fixture is set to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams eager to secure a win and improve their standing in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).