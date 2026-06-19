How to Watch United States vs Australia Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Football fans are gearing up for a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash as co-hosts United States face off against Australia. Both teams are coming into this match with victories in their opening fixtures, making this a pivotal game for asserting dominance in the group and strengthening their position for the knockout stages. United States vs Australia: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Match Details

The Group D encounter between the United States and Australia is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, with kick-off slated for 12:30 AM IST. The match will be held at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Match Stage Group Kick-off (IST) Venue United States vs Australia Group Stage Group D Sat, Jun 20, 12:30 AM IST Seattle Stadium, Seattle, USA

United States vs Australia: What's at Stake?

Both the United States and Australia began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with impressive wins. The USA secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Paraguay, while Australia triumphed 2-0 over Türkiye. With both teams currently on three points in Group D, this match presents an opportunity for either side to take an early lead in the standings and move closer to securing a spot in the Round of 32. The United States, ranked 17th by FIFA, will look to leverage their home advantage, while 22nd-ranked Australia aims to continue their disciplined performances against strong opponents.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

For football enthusiasts in India, ZEE Entertainment has secured the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and other major FIFA tournaments until 2034.

TV Telecast: Fans can catch the live action on UNITE8 Sports 1, UNITE8 Sports 1 HD, UNITE8 Sports 2, and UNITE8 Sports 2 HD TV channels.

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website.

Additionally, Doordarshan (DD Sports) is expected to provide free-to-air coverage for select major matches, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Katia Aveiro’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral Following Portugal's Shock Draw Against Congo DR in FIFA WC 2026.

Where to Watch in Other Regions

United States: In the USA, English-language broadcast rights are held by FOX Sports, with coverage on FOX and FS1. Spanish-language coverage is provided by Telemundo and Universo. Live streaming is available via the FOX Sports App (English) and the Telemundo Deportes app (Spanish), along with services like Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Australia: Australian viewers can watch all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including this one, live and free on SBS and SBS VICELAND. Live streaming will be available through SBS On Demand.

This Group D clash promises to be an enthralling encounter as both nations vie for a commanding position in the tournament. Don't miss out on what is set to be a captivating fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).