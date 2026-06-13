How to Watch United States vs Paraguay Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will see co-hosts United States lock horns with Paraguay in what promises to be an intriguing encounter. The US Men's National Team (USMNT) will be looking to kick off their home World Cup campaign on a strong note against a resilient Paraguayan side. United States vs Paraguay: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

Match Details: United States vs Paraguay

This crucial Group D fixture is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, kicking off at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT) in the United States. For Indian viewers, the match will be broadcast on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. The game will take place at the state-of-the-art Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

United States vs Paraguay Where to Watch in India?

Indian football enthusiasts can catch all the live action from the FIFA World Cup 2026 across various platforms. Zee Entertainment has secured the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India until 2034, making Unite8 Sports the primary destination for matches. While Doordarshan (DD Sports) will broadcast select high-profile matches including the opening game and all knockout stage fixtures from the quarterfinals onwards, this specific Group D encounter will be exclusively available on Zee's platforms. United States vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Platform TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) Zee Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Zee5 app & website Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (Subscription required for dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access pack)

Where to Watch in Other Regions

Here's a breakdown of where to watch the United States vs Paraguay clash in key international markets:

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) USA FOX (English), Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX Sports app, FOX One (English), Tubi (Free for this match), Peacock (Spanish), YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV UK BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three (BBC), ITV1, ITV4 (ITV), STV (Scotland) BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV Player (Scotland) (All Free) Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand (Free)

United States vs Paraguay Team Form and Head-to-Head

The United States, ranked 16th by FIFA, will be looking to leverage their home advantage in this tournament opener. Paraguay enters the tournament ranked 41st globally. The two nations have met nine times previously, with the USMNT holding a superior head-to-head record of five wins, two draws, and two losses against Paraguay. Their most recent encounter, a friendly in November 2025, saw the USA emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. The only previous World Cup meeting between them dates back to 1930, where the USA secured a commanding 3-0 win.

This Group D opener promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for a crucial early advantage in the tournament. Fans are advised to check local listings for precise broadcast schedules and any last-minute changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).