How to Watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia is set to kick off on Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 AM IST. The historic match for Uzbekistan, making their debut in the tournament, will take place at the iconic Mexico City Stadium in Ciudad de Mexico. Colombia, returning to the World Cup stage after missing the 2022 edition, will be looking to start their campaign strong against the Central Asian newcomers. This encounter promises to be a captivating contest as both nations vie for early points in the group stage. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes Oldest Player To Score FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick.

What's at Stake

For Uzbekistan, led by World Cup-winning coach Fabio Cannavaro, this is a monumental occasion as they become the first Central Asian nation to participate in a FIFA World Cup. They will aim to make a statement, relying on a compact defensive setup and the leadership of players like Abdukodir Khusanov and Eldor Shomurodov. Colombia, under Néstor Lorenzo, enter the tournament as clear favourites in this particular fixture. Boasting a squad with attacking flair, including the likes of Luis Díaz and the experienced James Rodríguez, Los Cafeteros will be eager to secure a decisive victory and lay down a marker for their intentions in Group K. While Colombia possesses significant tournament experience, Uzbekistan's unbeaten run in the Asian qualifiers suggests they are not to be underestimated.

Recent Form & Team News

Colombia arrives at the World Cup in strong form, having finished third in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Key player James Rodríguez, despite a quiet stretch in club football, is expected to be a difference-maker for the South American side. Uzbekistan, on the other hand, faces some injury concerns, with Jaloliddin Masharipov and Husniddin Aliqulov ruled out, and other players being monitored. Coach Cannavaro will likely emphasize a robust defensive strategy to counter Colombia's offensive threat.

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia in India

Football enthusiasts in India can catch the live action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Uzbekistan and Colombia. ZEE Entertainment has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in India until 2034. The match will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels. For live streaming, fans can subscribe to the Zee5 platform and app. It is important to note that while DD Sports offers free-to-air coverage for select matches, this particular group stage fixture will require a Zee5 subscription. Venomous Snake Found at Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base As Captain Joshua Kimmich Expresses Concern.

Global Broadcast Information

Here's a breakdown of where to watch the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match in other key regions:

United States:

TV Channels: FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish)

Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App, Peacock (Spanish, free tier available for some matches), Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling, DirecTV

United Kingdom:

TV Channels: BBC One, ITV1, ITV4

Streaming: BBC iPlayer, ITVX (Free with valid TV license)

Canada:

TV Channels: TSN, CTV, RDS (French)

Streaming: TSN+, TSN App (Subscription required)

As Uzbekistan makes its World Cup debut against a formidable Colombian side, football fans globally are in for an exciting Group K encounter. Be sure to tune in and witness this historic moment and the battle for supremacy on the grandest stage of international football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).