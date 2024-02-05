Neymar Jr had a difficult year in his professional and personal life in 2023. After Brazil's defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar returned to his club PSG, only to be suffering an injury and getting sidelined till the end of the season. He left PSG in the summer and joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. As he prepared to make his appearance for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian League, he suffered a bigger injury and this time it was for a further significant amount of time. 'Celebre A Vida' Neymar Jr Shares Uber-Cool Pictures On Instagram As He Celebrates His 32nd Birthday.

His personal life faced turmoil too as he admitted cheating on his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and then his father was sanctioned by the Brazilian police for harming local ecosystem. Later, his family faced a burglary at home and he had his break up with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. As he looks forward to a better year ahead, report have emerged that a Hungarian model has claimed her daughter's father as Neymar Jr.

A Hungarian ex-model named Gabriella Gaspar claimed that Brazilian football star Neymar is the father of her 10-year-old daughter and demanded a DNA test along with child support. Brazilian media reported that Gaspar revealed she and Neymar met in 2013 when he was training with the national team in Bolivia. The ex-model said she tried to contact Neymar and his parents many times but didn’t get a response.

According to EFE, Gaspar filed a civil petition in the family court of Sao Paolo last week. In addition to confirmation of paternity, she asked for child support of 160,000 Brazilian real (US$32,500) per month, plus 20 million real for the 10 years she had to raise the child without support. Neymar Jr Reacts After His Old Club Santos FC Gets Relegated From Brazilian Serie A (See Post).

Neymar has a as a 13-year-old son and a newborn daughter with Bruna Biancardi. The situation is not completely new for Neymar who, according to Daily Mail, has demanded a DNA test after claims that he’s set to father another child with model and influencer Amanda Kimberlly, who’s four-month pregnant.

