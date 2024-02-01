Goa are second in the Indian Super League points table behind leaders Kerala Blasters with 24 points from 10 games. The Gaurs face Hyderabad in an away tie with an aim to consolidate their place in the title race. With three wins in their last five matches, they have the momentum with them to launch a title run in the second half of the campaign. Manolo Marquez will be wary of his side being complacent and the loss against Odisha FC in the Super Cup was a timely reminder of focus being a key in their bid to win the title. Opponents Hyderabad FC are rock bottom in the points table and they need a series of victory to lift themselves out of their precarious position. Hyderabad versus FC Goa will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Iker Guarrotxena On Short-Term Contract.

Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the season for FC Goa due to the knee injury he suffered while playing for India in the Asian Cup. Nim Dorjee has been signed by the club as his replacement and is likely to slot in the starting eleven. Brandon Fernandes in midfield will be the one that drives the team forward while the responsibility of scoring goal will fall on the likes of Noah Saddoui and Carlos Martinez.

Hyderabad will be banking on winger Makan Chothe to create openings from out wide. Gurmeet Singh in goal will have a tough day at work with Goa creating a lot of chances in the game. Lalchhanhima Sailo in midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline. Aaren D’silva will be the key man in the attacking third.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2023-24 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, India on February 1, 2024 (Thursday). The HFC vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Confirms Sandesh Jhingan’s Right Knee Injury.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to live telecast the match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Hyderabad lack confidence at the moment and is likely to succumb to a defeat in this game.

