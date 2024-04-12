Hyderabad FC are rock bottom in the Indian Super League and they will want to end their disastrous campaign on a high when they take on Kerala Blasters at home this evening. The hosts had a tough time this season with financial issues and a lack of big names in the squad, proving to be a major issue. They won just one win to show for their group phase and the team knows this is not the level one needs to be when playing in the topmost league of the country. Opponents Kerala Blasters have four losses in their last five games but sit comfortably at fifth. They need to get into some sort of form before the playoffs begin. Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa Score As Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beats Bengaluru FC 4–0 in ISL 2023–24.

Joseph Sunny will lead the attack for Hyderabad and the forward will hope, his team can create more chances for him in the final third. Makan Chothe has been one of the finds of the season in the league and the talented youngster is the player to watch out for the home team. In defence, it will be down to Mohammed Rafi and Alex Saji to manage the proceedings. ISL 2023–24: Indian Super League Final on May 4; Playoffs Begins From April 19.

Dimitrios Diamantakos is involved in a contract deadlock with Kerala Blasters and is likely to leave the club. It is a major blow for them considering his performances this season in the attacking third. Freddy Lallawmawma and Danish Farooq will be the first choice in midfield while Daisuke Sakai and Mohammed Aimen take the two wingers’ spots.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, April 12. The HFC vs KBFC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters. For online viewing options of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, read below.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Kerala Blasters may not be in the best of form but they should have enough quality about them to defeat Hyderabad FC.

