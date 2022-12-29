Defending champions Hyderabad FC return to action when they take on a spirited NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. Manuel Marquez's side have been in good form of late with three consecutive victories and have just two points less than league leaders Mumbai City FC. With a win in this match, they will be able to climb to the top of the table. They will undoubtedly start this contest as favourites while the Highlanders would aim at keeping intact their momentum going into this contest. Wilmar Jordan’s 69th-minute strike against ATK Mohun Bagan was enough for them to notch up their first win of the season. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Go Third With Victory Over FC Goa.

Having snapped a 10-game losing streak, NorthEast United will only hope to get better from here on. A victory in this contest will help them move from the 11th spot on the points table and finally make an upward move. Hyderabad FC had registered a comfortable 3-0 win the last time these two sides had met in the ISL earlier this season. Meanwhile, scroll down to check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 29, 2022 (Thursday). The HFC vs NEUFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

