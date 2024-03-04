Hyderabad have had a shocking season in the Indian Super League with meagre 4 points from 17 games played. They are yet to win a game this term with the group stage campaign nearing its end. Their terrible run of form has seen them lose their last five games on the bounce and their next home game against North East United this evening, further increases their challenge in hand. The Highlanders are 8th in the standings and need a strong finish to the league stage to make it to the play-offs. Hyderabad versus North East United will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Kalyan Chaubey as President Has Damaged Image of All India Football Federation, Says Bhaichung Bhutia.

Hyderabad created a few chances against Punjab FC in their last game but in the end lost the tie 0-2. Playing at home has not been of any help to the team as they have been equally woeful. Alex Saji and Mohammed Rafi will continue to start in the Hyderabad backline despite a torrid campaign. Makan Chothe is a livewire in attack and he will be tasked with creating chances for the home side.

North East United last played in the league back on the 21st Feb, when they defeated FC Goa 0-2 away from home. Tomi Juric and an Odei Onaindia own goal was enough for the Highlander to secure a win that evening. It will be interesting see the impact the break has on their own momentum. Bekey Oram, Redeem Tlang and Jithin Madathil Subran should slot in behind striker Tomi Juric and this is where their strength lies.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, March 4. The HFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, India and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Jordan Murray’s Late Strike Helps Chennaiyin FC Halt Odisha FC’s Unbeaten Streak.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Hyderabad are the whipping boys of the Indian Super League this season and expect the visitors to secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).