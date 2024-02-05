Hyderabad are rock bottom in the Indian Super League points table and this season is already looking a long one for them. They host high-flying Odisha FC at home with the visitors level with league leaders FC Goa on 27 points. Odisha have been one of the most entertaining teams in the league courtesy of their ability to score goals with ease. They have managed 24 so far, which is the highest in the league. Hosts Hyderabad are yet to win a game this season and financial troubles have further created an aura of negativity around the team. They will need to play their best game of the campaign to get the better of the visitors. Hyderabad versus Odisha will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Alex Saji and Mohammed Rafi at the back for Hyderabad have their task cut out as they look to shore up the defence. João Victor and Lalchhanhima Sailo will sit deep and try and provide cover to the backline. Makan Chothe is the attacking midfielder for the hosts and his link-up play with Aaren D’Silva will be critical for their goal-scoring.

Amrinder Singh is an experienced goalkeeper and his presence is vital for the success of the team. Ahmed Jahouh will make the side tick in midfield courtesy of his passing range. Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio can score even from the half chances and Hyderabad will have to be wary of the threat he possesses. Roy Krishna heads into the game on the back of a brace and it will not be a surprise if he is on the target again. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC Share Points Following 2–2 Draw in Kolkata Derby.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Monday, February 5. The Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Odisha should make light work of Hyderabad and race to another win.

