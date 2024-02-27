Hyderabad are rock bottom in the Indian Super League points table with 12 losses in their 16 outings so far. The club has managed 4 points so far and they next face the team just above them in the standings, Punjab FC at home. The Nawabs head into the game on the back of a 1-2 loss to Bengaluru FC on Saturday and the team is running out of ideas at the moment to turn around their fortunes. Coach Thangboi Singto has said there is no loss of motivation in his squad though which is a positive. Opponents Punjab have three wins in their last five games and they have done so considering it is their first time in the Indian top-flight football. ISL 2023–24: Nandhakumar Sekar Scores As East Bengal Wins 1–0 Over Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad winger Ramhlunchhunga scored for the side in their 1-2 loss to Bengaluru but their forward play did see some improvements. Mark Zothanpuia and Mohammed Rafi will form the two-man centre-back partnership. Makan Chothe has been the standout performer for the team this campaign and he needs to have a good game here.

Wilmar Jordan Gil and Luka Majcen on the wings of Punjab FC have been brilliant with goals and attacking contributions. The duo will once again star in a front three for the hosts which also features Madih Talal. Sahil Tavora and Amarjit Singh Kiyam in midfield will be tasked with driving the team forward while Nikhil Prabhu sits deep and shields the backline.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Tiem and Venue)

Hyderabad FC will host Punjab FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ISL 2023–24: Confident Punjab FC Aim To Be Back on Winning Ways Against Hyderabad FC.

Where To Watch the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Football match Live on Television?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Punjab have enough quality about them to secure all three points in the game.

