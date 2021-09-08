Germany would compete against Iceland in a Group J clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers on Thursday. The match would be played at the Laugardalsvollur stadium and would start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Following an early exit from the Euro 2020 tournament, Germany have really turned the tide around, in their last two matches. Hansi Flick's start to life as the national coach for Germany couldn't have had a better start as they have scored a total of eight goals, their most recent win being against Armenia where they thrashed them by six goals. Additionally, they have kept clean sheets in both the matches and these performances make them the favourites when they take on Iceland. Iceland on the other hand, settled for 2-2 draw against North Macedonia and this time, a better performance is expected to them if they aim to defeat the 2014 World Cup champions. Football Team in Germany Takes to the Field Completely NAKED for Bizarre Match (Check Post)

Germany are favourites when it comes to head-to-head records between both teams. Flick's side have won four out of the five matches that have been played between Germany and Iceland. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is Iceland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Iceland vs Germany clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Laugardalsvollur, on September 9, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Iceland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Iceland vs Germany on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Iceland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Iceland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

