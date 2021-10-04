So India has announced its starting XI for the match against Afghanistan. Check out the lineup below. India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021 Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).